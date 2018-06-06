Viktoria Plzen new signing Ubong Ekpai has predicted victory for the Super Eagles against the Czech Republic this afternoon in a final World Cup warm-up game.

The Eagles have only won one of their last four games and will hope to fly out to Russia with a win in the bag.

The three-time African champions lost 2-1 to England in their last game, while the Czech team, who did not qualify for the World Cup, lost 4-0 to World Cup-bound Australia.

Ubong Ekpai who recently joined top Czech club Viktoria Plzen, sad the Super Eagles will have too much quality for their opponents and so he will back his compatriot to come out tops in this friendly.

“The Czech Republic have a very good team, but the Super Eagles are a level or two above them and I am convinced we will win,” he predicted

However, the former Kano Pillars and Akwa United forward warned the Eagles to be wary of Josef Šural, Patrik Schick, Jan Sykora and Micheal Krmencik, who will be his new teammates at Viktoria Plzen in the new season.

He said he will at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion in Rannersdorf, Austria, to cheer the Eagles to victory.

Kick-off is 2pm Nigerian time and it will be shown live on SuperSport TV.