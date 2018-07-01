Ubong Ekpai has returned from an elbow surgery to become the match winner for his Czech Republic club Viktoria Plzen today when they beat a second division side SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice FC 4-3 in a pre-season friendly.

The former Akwa United hitman who scored the match winner said that he is delighted to be back stronger after he had surgery for an elbow injury.

“I am back to full fitness and I am happy that I scored a goal in this game,” he disclosed.

“I scored when the game was 3-3. This was my second goal in three pre-season games.

“We will travel to Austria later this week for the last round of pre-season.

“I getting ready for the season when I hope to score goals in the league and Champions League.”

He scored seven goals in all competition last season for his former club FK Fastav Zlin.