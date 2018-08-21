Ubong Ekpai has said he hopes to get more game time after he played his first league game of the season for new Czech club Viktoria Plzen at the weekend.

On Sunday, Viktoria Plzen beat hosts Karvina 1-0.

The former Akwa United forward, who was unused substitute in previous four games, was a 68th minute substitute for Milán Petrzela and he said he is looking forward to earn more playing time.

“I am happy to play my first game of the league this season and it was a victory for us,” he said.

“I am delighted and looking forward to get more playing time, it’s a new team and I will keep doing my best to get what I want.”

The 22-year-old Ekpai has played for Zlin and Slovak Liberec (both of Czech Republic).