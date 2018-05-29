Former U23 international Ubong Ekpai has said he hopes his move to FC Viktoria Plzen will earn him a recall to the Super Eagles.

The former Akwa United and Kano Pillars forward said playing for a top team in the best club competition in the world can only enhance his chances of playing for the Eagles.

“The club I joined are the best team here in the Czech Republic. They gave me good offer and I believe the club will give me the chance to get back to the national team,” he said.

“That’s my dream and I am sure playing in the UEFA Champions League will further boost my chances with the Super Eagles.”