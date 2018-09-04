Viktoria Plzen forward Ubong Ekpai has said his Czech Republic may be the lowest rated team in the UEFA Champions League group, which has champions Real Madrid, Roma and CSKA Moscow, but they still plan to spring a few surprises.

The former Kano Pillars forward said looking at the credentials of all the teams his side are not favoured to progress to the knockout rounds, but he still hopes they will work hard to upset the form books.

“No doubt our group in the Champions League is tough, if not the toughest, but we can surprise the world,” he said.

“We are the underdogs here, that’s a little disadvantage but being in a group to face these kind of opposition will definitely make us work harder to achieve greatness.

“Advancing to next stage is a possibility that we will give our best shot.”

Viktoria Plzen open their campaign at home against CSKA Moscow later this month.