Nigeria face Sudan in the first-leg of their U23 AFCON qualifying match on Thursday in Omdurman, and Head Coach Imama Amapakabo says his side will take nothing for granted.

The Dream Team reached the third round following a 4-2 aggregate win over Libya, but it is no reason to underrate any opponent, Imama said.

“We can’t underrate the team because they have been together for a very long time, you know that, we have to rebuild all the time trying to put a team together.”

“In the Nigeria spirit, we would be able to get our desired result, we also know that, that team is the bed rock of their national team, all the information that we have, we have to put them around you know, these is a game of two countries, on the 5th and 10th one team will stand tall.”