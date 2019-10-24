<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympics eagles striker Sunusi Ibrahim has called on the management of the NFF to hasty up plans for them to go acclimatise on training tours early in Egypt, where the competition is scheduled to take place.

According to Sunusi, they really need to get used to the weather early enough before the competition gets started and also stated the need for motivation from the NFF as well.

Speaking, Sunusi emphasized the need for the team to get used to the weather in Egypt and the need to boost the teams’ confidence by motivation from the Federation.

”For me, I want the NFF to hasty up with plans for a training tour in Egypt early enough to enable the team to get used to the weather in Egypt, we also solicit for the Federation to boost our confidence by motivating the team.