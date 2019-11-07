<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zambia U23 coach Beston Chambeshi has warned Nigeria and other countries not to underrate them as they are not pushovers at the U23 AFCON billed to commence this Friday in Egypt.

Zambia are in Group B of the third edition of U23 nations cup which also doubles as the qualifiers for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Reigning champions Nigeria, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire complete the other three teams in the group.

The Chipolopolo will face Nigeria on November 12 for the first time ever at U23 level.

Chambeshi said, “We are one of the team’s that has qualified for the tournament, not by chance, but through hard work. The draws are very tricky and we have to respect each team in the group because they are no pushovers. All the teams in the group are tough.

“We really need a positive result in the first game because that will give us direction. All the games are important, they lead the way,” Chambeshi said.

Meanwhile, Olympic Eagles wrapped up their preparations on Tuesday as they played a goalless draw with Cameroon U23