Nigeria’s U-23 boys have started intensive training in the city of Asaba ahead of tomorrow’s make-or-break Africa U-23 Cup of Nations final qualifying clash against Sudan.

Thursday’s first leg encounter at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman ended 1-0 in favour of the Sudanese, whose contingent flew into Abuja on Sunday, on their way to Asaba.

The Imama Amapakabo charges had their first feel of the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Sunday morning and evening, and were scheduled to train again today (Monday).

Nigeria, who overturned a two-goal deficit against Libya in the earlier round, winning 4-0 at the same venue, was confident of erasing the one-goal deficit from Omdurman and soaring over Sudan to the 3rd Africa U-23 Cup of Nations holding in Egypt, 8th – 22nd November.