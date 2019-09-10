U23 Eagles have secured a place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ticket slated for Egypt in November after thrashing Sudan 5-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Imama Amapakabo-led side qualified 5-1 on aggregate after they lost the first leg in Sudan 1-0 last Thursday in Omdurman.
Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring after nine minutes when he headed home off a rebound before Ndifreke Effiong doubled the home team’s lead on 26 minutes with a powerful header into the roof of the Sudan net.
Former Akwa United star completed his brace just before halftime when he slotted home after a fine buildup play by Nigeria and substitute Sunday Faleye made it 4-0 with almost his first touch of the ball, before the Austria-based forward assisted Sunusi Ibrahim to get a fifth goal for Nigeria two minutes later.
Nigeria U23 starting XI vs Sudan – (4-4-2)
Adamu Abubakar – John Lazarus, Ebube Duru, Anthony Jude Izuchukwu, Ndah Olisa – Okechukwu Azubuike, Kelechi Nwakali (Fatai Gbadamosi), Muyiwa Olabiran (Sunday Faleye), Ndifreke Effiong – Taiwo Awoniyi (Stephen Odey), Sunusi Ibrahim