Nigeria’s U23s, the Olympic Eagles, were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria National League (NNL) club, Niger Tornadoes in a friendly game at the FIFA Goal Project training pitch, Abuja, on Tuesday morning.
Huesca of Spain midfielder Kelechi Nwakali captained the Olympic Eagles in the game, while Tom Dele-Bashiru and Orji Okonkwo were also handed starting berths despite only arriving in camp on Monday.
Both teams wasted a number of clear cut chances in the encounter.
The friendly was the Olympic Eagles’ first match since they set up camp in Abuja last week ahead of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
They are expected to take on Nasarawa United in another tune up game before their departure for Cairo, Egypt on Thursday for the U-23 AFCON finals.
The Imama Amapakabo’s wards are in Group B along with Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia for group phase of the 2019 U-23 AFCON.