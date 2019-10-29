<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s U23s, the Olympic Eagles, were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria National League (NNL) club, Niger Tornadoes in a friendly game at the FIFA Goal Project training pitch, Abuja, on Tuesday morning.

Huesca of Spain midfielder Kelechi Nwakali captained the Olympic Eagles in the game, while Tom Dele-Bashiru and Orji Okonkwo were also handed starting berths despite only arriving in camp on Monday.

Both teams wasted a number of clear cut chances in the encounter.

The friendly was the Olympic Eagles’ first match since they set up camp in Abuja last week ahead of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

They are expected to take on Nasarawa United in another tune up game before their departure for Cairo, Egypt on Thursday for the U-23 AFCON finals.

The Imama Amapakabo’s wards are in Group B along with Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia for group phase of the 2019 U-23 AFCON.