Dream Team VII Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has raised the alarm over non availability of foreign-based players in his squad currently preparing for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Amapakabo said he’s aware of the competitive level of the tournament, stressing that there are no more easy matches on the continent.

Nigeria will be defending the championship in Egypt and the team has been drawn against South Africa, Ivory Coast and Zambia in the Olympics qualifying tournament.

“We know the kind of games we are preparing for, and we believe that it is going to be tough, but we have been preparing as we should,’’ he said.

The gaffer regretted that only one foreign-based player has reported to camp out of the invited three and he hopes that more players would soon be joining the camp.

“Right now, we have in camp with us one (Kelechi Nwakali) out of the three foreign-based players invited, and we are hopefully expecting the others to arrive at the camp within the next few days.

“But their early arrival will enable us to get a clearer picture of our preparations for the competition,’’ he said.

The Under-23 AFCON, is scheduled for November 8 to 22 in Egypt, and Nigeria’s matches are expected to hold at the Al Salam Stadium.

The top three teams at the tournament will qualify for the men’s football event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Nigeria will begin quest for the Olympics tickets against Cote d’Ivoire on November 9 in Cairo, before taking on Zambia on November 12 and South Africa on November 15.