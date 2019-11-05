<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has stated his outfit are not lost on the battle ahead as the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) beckons.

The Black Meteors are set for their first-ever appearance at the continental gathering where they have been pitted against hosts Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A.

The championship, which runs between November 8-22, will determine Africa’s three representatives for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

“We have only one mindset and that is making it to the Olympics,” Tanko said ahead of their departure for Egypt on Monday, as reported by Citisportsonline.

“The players and the technical team know what lies ahead of us.

“We are ready and we will go there [Egypt] to prepare.

“We have a few days to polish what we are doing before playing the first match.

“We have to win every match if we are going to be successful and that is our mindset as we go to Egypt.”

Ghana will open their campaign against Cameroon on Friday before facing the hosts on Monday.

The Meteors will then wrap up their group series against Mali on November 14.

Ghana last played at the Olympics in 2004.