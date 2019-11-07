Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has paid a solidarity visit to the camp of national U-23 male team in Ismailia, Egypt where the Olympic Eagles are preparing ahead of AFCON U-23.

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr is drumming support for Dream Team VII ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Rohr traveled to the team’s camp in Ismailia in Egypt, where he’s expected to assist the team’s technical crew with some details ahead of the tournament.

The Franco-German is also expected to scout for U-23 players with the requisite skills to play for the Super Eagles in the nearest future.

“We are here to see the Under-23 players. Some of them are really interesting while some of them are already with the main team.

“We have seen Effiong (Ndifreke), Valentine (Ozornwafor), Nwakali (Kelechi) and other players but we are always looking out for the best players in the grade teams.” Rohr said.

The Imama Amapakabo’s side will kick-off their quest for the Olympics tickets against Ivory Coast on Saturday, November 9, at the Al Salem stadium.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories