Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr is drumming support for Dream Team VII ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Rohr traveled to the team’s camp in Ismailia in Egypt, where he’s expected to assist the team’s technical crew with some details ahead of the tournament.

Rohr Gives Verdict on Nigeria’s Olympic Games Chances, Players stepping up to Super Eagles https://t.co/deaAgq6yiJ via @Latest football news in Nigeria — lesagepro global services (@lesagepro) November 7, 2019

The Franco-German is also expected to scout for U-23 players with the requisite skills to play for the Super Eagles in the nearest future.

“We are here to see the Under-23 players. Some of them are really interesting while some of them are already with the main team.

“We have seen Effiong (Ndifreke), Valentine (Ozornwafor), Nwakali (Kelechi) and other players but we are always looking out for the best players in the grade teams.” Rohr said.

The Imama Amapakabo’s side will kick-off their quest for the Olympics tickets against Ivory Coast on Saturday, November 9, at the Al Salem stadium.