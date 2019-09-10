<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s U23 national team Fidelis Ilechukwu has declared that the Dream Team is ready for the test of scaling the hurdle of Sudan ahead of today’s crucial second leg clash against the Sudanese U23 team.

Ilechukwu speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is ready and as well as the coaches.

He added that they have also worked on the team’s attacking edge so as to ensure they make good use of their chances.

“We are ready, everybody is ready and the technical team is ready. A lot of programming has been on goals which is very important in football so come Tuesday we will beat Sudan and this is non negotiable because we need it more than them.”