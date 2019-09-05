<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa United and Nigeria U23 national team striker Sunusi Ibrahim has set his sight on helping Nigeria beat Sudan by scoring ahead of today’s U23 AFCON qualifying tie.

Ibrahim speaking in a chat with newsmen said he doesn’t have anything special other than to firstly ask God to help the team in the game and to also help lead Nigeria’s quest in the game by scoring Sudan home and away.

He thereafter assured Nigerians that the team will win the match.

“I don’t have any special thing but we should just pray so that so that God will do everything for us and by God grace we are going to win the match. I am thinking of scoring, I am thinking of giving the win to Nigeria and to score home and away against Sudan.”