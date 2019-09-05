<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars and national team defender Ebube Duru has stated that the Nigeria U23 national team will not let Nigerians down ahead of today’s crucial CAF U23 AFCON qualifying tie against their Sudanese counterpart in Khartoum.

Duru speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is well prepared already for this match and believes in the ability of the U23 Eagles to pick a positive result in the game before the return leg in Nigeria.

He added that the team will come out to give a good showing against Sudan.

“Everybody is highly prepared for the match, I know that we will have a very positive result and to our lovely country Nigeria they shouldn’t panic and we will never and won’t let them down. We are going to come out, give our best and use everything in us to play that match.”