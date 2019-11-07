<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dream Team VII defender Valentine Ozornwafor expects a tough test when Nigeria battle Côte d’Ivoire in their first game of the U23 AFCON.

Speaking, the former Enyimba ace, who is expected to play a huge role for the Dream Team cautioned the Eagles will guide against overconfident as cup holders during the competition.

”In recent times, football as changed no small or big team again, football is the same thing everywhere what you expect in Spain you get in Turkey and everywhere in football.

“As long as you are growing football is growing also, mentality mindset have been changed day by day, we need to expect a tough game against Côte d’Ivoire and we are going to take each game as they come as well,” the Defender said.

Nigeria battle Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia in group B of the Africa U23 tournament, which also serves as the qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.