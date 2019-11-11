<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dream Team VII squad members have been boosted by news regarding the arrival of team captain Azubuike Okechukwu ahead of Tuesday’s important clash against the U23 side of Zambia in Cairo.

The 22-year-old midfielder was missing in action during Nigeria’s slim 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast on Saturday due to club engagement but has now confirmed he will hit the Egyptian capital in time for the team’s must-win clash against the Copper Bullets.

The midfielder was in the thick of the action for Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday as he featured for the entire 90 minutes in their 2-1 win over Ankaraguch to move up to 5th spot on the Turkish Sup Lig log with 19 points.

His addition will come as a massive boost for under-fire coach Imama Amapakabo, who will be counting on the midfielder’s presence to lift the morale of the players as they also await the arrival of Taiwo Awoniyi from Germany.

Nigeria are bottom of Group B log with zero points and must avoid defeat on Tuesday evening to keep their hope of picking one spot to fly the continent’s flag at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.