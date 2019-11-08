<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s quest to host the U-20 Women World Cup is receiving massive support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, November 7, while speaking with journalists after a tour of the MKO Abiola Stadium with his counterpart from the Federal Capital Territory.

Many thanks to Dangote Industries and indeed Alhaji Aliko Dangote for partnering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to restore the football pitch and score board of the Moshood Abiola National stadium. Our Adopt-A-Pitch Campaign program is on course. pic.twitter.com/6N8quFf7DQ — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 7, 2019

“We have been in constant touch with the FIFA team, they were here sometimes in August we hope they will return soon. We are looking at a single city hosting, likely going to be Lagos. But let me also say this NFF and the Ministry have been reviewing some of the requirements that FIFA needs for us to have in place, eleven practice pitches, two major stadia and of course a few other requirements – medical facilities, security, network and all of that.

“We are reviewing it, we are looking at it, within the space of time that we have. At some point, we will be able to communicate with FIFA. We are going to be very realistic. We have between now and January to meet up with everything they require. We will look at it within the limit of time and our resources, and then we can both reach a joint decision with FIFA to say will Nigeria be ready at that point in time. It goes beyond being given the rights. We must also have the facilities up and running,” Mr. Dare noted.

Meanwhile, Kola Daniel, Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development further hinted that the ministry and NFF are working tirelessly to ensure FIFA’s conditions for hosting the tournament following the feedback that the football governing body had provided from previous engagements.