Former Nigeria youth international Terry Envoh has hailed the bright start the Nigeria U20 team have made at the ongoing Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, but he has predicted tougher days ahead for the team.

The Flying Eagles pummeled their counterparts from Qatar 4-0 on Friday in their opening Group D tie.

Goals by Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru, and Aliu Salawudeen earned Nigeria a comfortable win, and while Envoh praised their performance, he has warned coach Paul Aigbogun’s boys against getting carried away by their early success.

“I have to congratulate the Flying Eagles for the wonderful result they got on Friday against Qatar, my only advice to them is that they should not be carried away by the win,” Envoh, who was part of the Nigeria squad to the 2011 edition of the cadet World Cup, said.

“As far as I am concerned, the first match is gone, so now, they must focus very well on the second group game against the USA so they can be closer if not qualifying for the second round afterward”

“I feel the USA will be tougher for Flying Eagles because they have seen what the team can do and would be extra prepared.”

USA lost 2-1 to Ukraine last Friday and will be looking to bounce back against Nigeria to stand the chance of still making the Round of 16.

Monday’s game between the Nigeria U20 team and their American counterparts will be played in the city of Bielsko-Biala.