Former Nigeria youth international Terry Envoh has hailed the bright start the Nigeria U20 team have made at the ongoing Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, but he has predicted tougher days ahead for the team.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will tackle Senegal in the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland on Monday.

The encounter will take place at Lodz Stadium at 7:30pm Nigerian time.

While Nigeria ended the group stage with four points to finish third, Senegal topped Group A with seven points from three matches.

The Flying Eagles qualified as one of the best four teams from the six groups

This will be the second time that the U-20 side will be facing an Africa side at the U20 World Cup.

At the 2007 edition in Canada, Nigeria faced Zambia in the Round of 16 and won 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Both Nigeria and Senegal have not met at this level.

At the U-20 AFCON in Niger Republic earlier in the year the two countries topped their respective groups.

While Senegal who are yet to concede a goal in Poland defeated South Africa to reach the final, Nigeria lost to Mali in the semi final.

