Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will tackle Senegal in the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland on Monday.

The encounter will take place at Lodz Stadium at 7:30pm Nigerian time.

While Nigeria ended the group stage with four points to finish third, Senegal topped Group A with seven points from three matches.

The Flying Eagles qualified as one of the best four teams from the six groups

This will be the second time that the U-20 side will be facing an Africa side at the U20 World Cup.

At the 2007 edition in Canada, Nigeria faced Zambia in the Round of 16 and won 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Both Nigeria and Senegal have not met at this level.

At the U-20 AFCON in Niger Republic earlier in the year the two countries topped their respective groups.

While Senegal who are yet to concede a goal in Poland defeated South Africa to reach the final, Nigeria lost to Mali in the semi final.