Flying Eagles winger Success Makanjuola has urged Nigerians not to lose hope on the team as they hope to come out stronger and better in the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup currently going on in Poland.

Makanjuola who spoke to newsmen from Poland after being crowned the Man of the Match in the last group game between Nigeria and Ukraine on Thursday said that the Flying Eagles have noticed their lapses in the group stage which the technical crew are working on as we progress in the competition.

“I was very happy when I was named in the starting line up. Coach Paul Aigbogun told me to go into the pitch and showcase my talent to the world. And that made me prove a point to justify my inclusion in the starting XI.

“Yes, with the determination, talents, and tenacity from my teammates against Ukraine, we are ready to take on any team because right now we are at the stage where we know we can do it.

At this knockout stage, we are more determined and playing more like a team becoming more formidable because we play the better as we go higher” said Makanjuola