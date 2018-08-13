Nigeria today advanced to the quarterfinals of this year’s U20 Women’s World Cup thanks to a dramatic stoppage time goal by striker Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Falconets finished on four points from three matches, while China failed to go past the group stage on three points.

Three-time champions Germany won the group after they beat Haiti 3-2 for their third win in as many matches.

China thought they had grabbed the all-important goal in the 41st minute courtesy of a brilliant individual goal by L.Y Zyang in the 41st minute with Super Falcons coach Thomas Delarney in the stands.

In the second half, they were denied by a super save by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and then in stoppage time a Falconets defender headed a goal-bound effort on the goalline.

But just when you thought China will go through at the expense of the Africans’, star striker Ajibade, who has been a pale shadow of herself despite scoring the match winner against Haiti, popped up to scramble a cross from the right flank with almost the las kick of the ball.

She was the team’s leading scorer in the qualifiers with 10 goals in six games.