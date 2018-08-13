The Falconets will now have to battle impressive Spain on Thursday for place in the last-four of the U20 Women’s World Cup after they finished runners-up in their group.

Kick-off time Thursday is 2pm.

The Nigerians squeezed into the quarterfinals after a dramatic stoppage time leveler by Rasheedat Ajibade against China today.

They thus finished second in Group D with four points.

Spain, on the other hand, topped Group C with seven points in a group that also had the USA and Paraguay.

They have so far scored seven goals and let in three goals.

Commentators have tipped them as one of the championship contenders.