Nigeria’s Falconets today slumped 1-0 to Germany in their opening group game at the 2018 FIFA U20 World Cup in France.

Three-time world champions Germany deservedly went ahead in the 69th minute, when striker Sanders tucked away a rebound.

But minutes later, Peace Efih saw her goal-bound effort crash against the post with the entire German defence well beaten.

Falconets goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was outstanding as she pulled off several saves especially in the second half as the Germans piled on the pressure.

Star player and leading scorer in the qualifiers Rasheedat Ajibade was disappointing for the Nigerians.