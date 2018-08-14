Falconets coach Christopher Danjuma has said his target now is to qualify to a third U20 Women’s World Cup final after their dramatic qualification from the group stage at the expense of China.

On Monday, the Nigerians girls drew level with China five minutes into stoppage time to get the draw they needed to reach the quarterfinal.

They will now square up with Group C winners Spain on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

Danjuma said the records favour his team to hit the championship game after Nigeria did so in 2010 and 2014.

“Our ambition is to enjoy reaching another final,” the coach said.

“We want to be in the final, and the records are in our favour to do so after we did so in 2010 and 2014. And this is now 2018.

He praised the character the Falconets for not giving up against China.

“It was a hard fought game thanks to the great character and mentality of my players,” he saluted.

“You could also say we were lucky, but everything has an element of favour.

“You can work hard, but you also need some luck.

“The best wishes of Nigerians also helped us and we are grateful to God.”