Nigeria’s Falconets will receive a personal gift of $10,000 from the sports minister should they beat China in a final group game to qualify for the knockout rounds of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France today.

The kick-off is 3.30pm.

Both Nigeria and China have three points from two matches, but the Falconets enjoy a better goals difference and only need a draw to go past the group stage.

The players have received their first win-bonus of $2000 each for beating Haiti 1-0 as promised by sports minister Solomon Dalung as well as daily camp allowances paid till Monday 13th August, 2018.

Dalung said: “I believe that the Falconets have been well motivated for the game against China and I have been assured by the players that they will play out their hearts to get to a quarter final ticket.

“Like I earlier promised you get a personal token of $10,000 from me if you beat China.”

The Falconets reached the final of this tournament in 2010 and 2014.