Nigeria U17s are drawn against Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Benin Republic in Group B of the U17 AFCON zonal qualifiers in Niger, which starts on September 2.

Hosts Niger are the other seeded team and they are in Group A along with Togo and Ghana.

Only the overall winners of this WAFU B qualifiers will advance to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.

The top four teams will qualify for next year’s U17 World Cup.

WAFU Zone B U17 Draw

Group A: Niger, Togo, Ghana

Group B: Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire