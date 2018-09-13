Organisers have thrown out a protest by Niger against Golden Eaglets player Adam Mustapha after it was discovered his passport, which serves as the registration license, has expired.

A top LOC official said: “The protest against Nigeria player No 15 (Adam Mustapha) has been thrown out for lacking any merit and Saturday’s final will be between Nigeria and Ghana.”

It was further gathered that Mustapha was listed for Eaglets opening group game against Burkina Faso.

However, he was not on the bench for last night’s U17 AFCON qualifier semi-final.

It would be recalled that two players – captain Sani Abacha Suleiman and Saviour Johnson Isaac – failed the MRI age scan on the eve of the qualifiers in Niger.

Saturday’s final will kick off by 7pm with the third-place game between hosts Niger and Cote d’Ivoire slated for 4pm, all the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.