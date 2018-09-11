The Golden Eaglets will hope to avenge their elimination from the 2017 U17 AFCON when they face hosts Niger in the semi-final of the zonal 2019 U17 AFCON qualifiers tomorrow night.

The grudge match will kick off by 7.30 pm tomorrow at the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.

Niger shocked the more illustrious Eaglets to qualify for the 2017 U17 AFCON in Rwanda.

Nigeria assistant coach Nduka Ugbade said: “We’re beaten by Niger (2017 U17 AFCON qualifiers).

“We will do battle against them again no matter the situation.”

Tomorrow’s match will be one between the solid defence of Niger, who have yet to concede a goal thus far, and the rampant Eaglets attack, who have netted seven goals.

The first semi-final will be between Group A winners Ghana against Cote d’Ivoire, who fought back from a 5-1 loss to Nigeria to beat Burkina Faso 3-0.

The game will kick off 4.30pm at the same venue.