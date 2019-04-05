<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, has confirmed that the Nigeria Golden Eaglets are ready to participate in the forthcoming AFCON holding in Tanzania.

When asked about the mandatory submission of players list ten days before the commencement of the competition as stated in the CAF competition rules, Sanusi responded that the Federation is ready to make the submission.

‘I will tell you that we have never failed to meet deadlines and we would meet the deadline, as Federation, we have never failed in our duties as in areas of responsibilities and areas of logistics and including their traveling arrangements’ he stated further.

The football administrator also said that the date at which the team will travel out for the competition has not been ascertained.

The team is yet to agree on a specific date, saying they are the ones to propose the date, then the Federation will sit and look at it and then make the travel arrangements for them’.