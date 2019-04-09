<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s U17 national football team Nduka Ugbade has declared that Nigeria is ready to feature and compete at the fast approaching CAF Africa U17 cup of nations which begins this coming Sunday in far away Tanzania.

Ugbade, speaking in a chat, said the team is set for the challenge of picking a world cup spot of the four spots available which is the prime target and also to ensure they are on ground to play until the very last game of the competition where they get a chance to challenge for the trophy proper.

“We’re ready at least we’ve built a team of about 21 players going to Tanzania for the cup of nations of the U17 and with what we have now we very much believe that we can be comfortable enough to tell Nigerians that we are going to qualify for the world cup.”

Nigeria will gets her campaign underway at the tournament when the take on host nation Tanzania in the first game of the competition on Sunday.