Coach of Guinea U17 national team Mohammed Camara has expressed delight after guiding his nation past Nigeria to qualify for the final of the 2019 CAF Africa U17 cup of nations winning 10-9 on penalties after both sides were deadlocked on goalless at regulation time.

Camara speaking after the match said for him he is excited making history with Guinea who will be playing their first ever AFCON final at any level and achieving this against a mighty side like Nigeria makes it feel special more so considering the pedigree of the Nigerian coach who conquered the world back in 2013 at the U17 level.

“I am very happy because I am making history. It’s the first time Guinea is playing at the final of an AFCON.

“I am very happy because Nigeria also deserves to win especially winning against a mighty team of Nigeria with such a great coach with such great experience who proved himself at the world stage in 2013.

“For me, it’s a great day, it’s a great honour and I am very satisfied.”

Guinea will next play Cameroon in the final of the 2019 CAF Africa U17 cup of nations in a repeat of the group stage meeting for both side where Cameroon won 2-0.