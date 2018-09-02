Officials have said that Golden Eaglets skipper and a right fullback failed the MRI age test in Niger Republic, while Group B foes Benin have been disqualified from the zonal U17 AFCON championship after 10 of their players failed.

It was further gathered that Burkina Faso had two of their players disqualified on age grounds, while hosts Niger had a player.

“Benin are already on their way back home after they were disqualified from the competition as 10 of their players failed the age test,” an official said.

“Nigeria’s captain and their right fullback failed the age test.”

The Eaglets now have only 15 outfield players and three goalkeepers eligible for the qualifiers.

Coach Manu Garba had insisted his team had passed the MRI in flying colours in Abuja after it was reported that as many of 15 of 40 players failed the test.

The Eaglets had to produce another 10 other players for the MRI scan before they picked a final 20-man squad for the qualifiers.

They open their campaign tomorrow afternoon by 4pm against Burkina Faso.

Cote d’Ivoire are the other team in Group B following the disqualification of Benin.