The Golden Eaglets will now depart for the zonal qualifiers for the 2019 U17 AFCON in Niger Friday and the team have been charged to qualify for the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.

According to the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF executives, who met in Abuja Monday, the U17s will leave for Niger on Friday.

The team were originally scheduled to depart Abuja Wednesday.

The Eaglets have also been tasked to win the zonal qualifiers so as to advance to the 2019 U17 AFCON in Tanzania.

The Nigerian boys will begin their campaign in Niger on September 3 against Burkina Faso.

Benin Republic and Cote d’Ivoire are also drawn in Group B.