<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria youth international Emmanuel Babayaro has cautioned the Golden Eaglets over complacency ahead of their semi-final clash against Guinea at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria progressed to the last-four stage as Group A winners after managing a run of two wins against Tanzania and Angola, then a draw against Uganda.

Victory over the Junior Sylis in Wednesday’s encounter at the National Stadium would boost Nigeria’s chances of winning their third U17 Afcon title.

Babayaro, a member of the 1993 Fifa U17 World Cup winning team, has praised Garba’s boys for their performances so far in Tanzania but wants them to keep working harder as they chase continental glory.

“They have done exceptionally well. They may not have played the best of games but that is what champions are made of, even when you’re not playing at your best, you stand out,” Babayaro told Goal.

“They should keep the winning mentality and they should never be complacent.

“Going forward, what they need is mentorship and psychological upliftment. I think football-wise, they are not that bad but they need to work on one or two things. Their conversion rates on the pitch which I think the coach will work on after this tournament for the World Cup.

“They are in safe hands and I wish them the best going forward.”

Nigeria, five-time world champions, alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Angola have already qualified for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil which is scheduled to be held later this year.