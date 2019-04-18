<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroon’s national under-17 male football team on Thursday beat their Moroccan counterparts 2-1 to stay atop Group B at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dar es Salaam.

In their Match Day 2 fixture played at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tawfik Bentayeb put Morroco in the lead by opening scoring in the 22nd minute.

Cameroon soon translated their dominance to the required goals, when Ismaila Seidou scored in the 73rd minute and the second minute of second half added time.

The result took the Cameroonians to six points from two matches, ahead of their Match Day 3 fixture on Sunday, and having beaten Guinea 2-0 on Monday in their opening match.

Group B leadership means Cameroon have qualified for the competition’s Wednesday semi-finals, as well as for the FIFA U-17 World Cup slated for Brazil later in the year.

In the group’s other match played also on Thursday, Senegal lost 1-2 to Guinea to drop to the bottom of the table.

Senegal drew the first blood by scoring through Samba Diallo in the 10th minute, but Guinea drew level 23 minutes later through Algassime Bah.

Momo Toure scored in the 80th minute to hand them the win and their first points in the group, as well as an advantage over Morocco and Senegal in the group.

Guinea will now need just a point against Morocco in their final group match on Sunday to advance to the semi-finals.

They will however be hoping group leaders Cameroon do not lose to Senegal.

The competition will however continue on Saturday with Nigeria facing Uganda, and Tanzania taking on Angola.