Nigeria will feel no pressure playing host Tanzania on the opening day of teh CAF 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations, the Eaglets will manage well according to Head Coach Manu Garba.

Eaglets face the young Taifa Stars in their first group A game, inside the 60,000 capacity Uwanja wa Taifa in Dar es Salaam.

But the odds, albeit against his team, isn’t daunting, Garba told CAFonline.com at the pre-match presser on Saturday.

“We don’t feel any pressure playing against the hosts in the opening game. We have good records when we played in similar circumstances. Tanzania is a good team but we will see what we can get tomorrow.”