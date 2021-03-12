



Tyson Fury has said an Anthony Joshua fight announcement is not imminent – and claimed he may face Deontay Wilder next instead.

Fury and Joshua’s camps have been in talks for months over an all-British heavyweight world unification showdown this summer.

Fury, though, has poured water on suggestions that the fight is close to being officially confirmed.

“Let’s break it down. Eddie Hearn is a boxing promoter. So is Bob Arum. It’s their job to sell a fight,” he told iFL TV.

“Joshua is saying what he’s saying, I’m not on social media at the moment at all. So whatever they are saying is very unimportant to me.

“Until I’ve got a fight, date, and hell of a lot of money in my pocket, there is no fight. There’s a lot of things going on that people don’t know about behind the scenes that can scupper a fight like that.

“So nothing is actually on until you are in the ring. So yeah, we are nowhere near that at the moment.”

He added: “Will I be fighting Joshua in the next ten minutes? No. Do I think the fight will eventually happen? Yes, it has to happen.

“Do I think it is next or imminent? No. I am not going to hold my breath for it, that’s for sure.

“I am not going to put all my eggs in one basket because I have been guilty of doing that before and, when the fight doesn’t happen, that is when I end up in a massive depression and feel like killing myself.

“I am not going to say ‘it is definitely happening in June or July’”.

Fury wrenched the WBC heavyweight title from Deontay Wilder’s grasp in February 2020 and has not fought since

Fury hasn’t fought since toppling Deontay Wilder over a year ago to claim the WBC belt.

He had insisted he was not interested in facing the American for a third time, but has now performed a U-turn and said Wilder could well be his next opponent.

“I have two fights this year and I don’t give a f*** if they are with, Joe Bloggs, Fred Flintstone, Mike Tyson, anybody. I just want to fight this year,” he said.

“Don’t write Wilder out of the equation next, I could be having the trilogy fight with him yet.





“There is a lot going on behind the scenes and Wilder could be next.”

Fury also claimed in his interview with IFL that he’s currently drinking up to ’12 pints a day’.

“I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday. I am drinking anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute,” Fury claimed.

“But I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol.

“I have trained and trained and trained with no progress so I am now a man of leisure.”

He also insisted he will never fight in the UK again, declaring: “The superstar of world boxing will not box in small halls anymore. My new home is in Las Vegas.

“I intend to stay there and end my career over there.”

Warren told talkSPORT that a fight announcement is imminent

Despite Fury’s claims, a fight with Joshua – the biggest in British boxing history – is still expected to happen in 2021.

The Gypsy King is well known for throwing reporters off the mark.

Frank Warren – Fury’s promoter – joined talkSPORT on Thursday and, while admitting his fighter is ‘peed off’, insisted the AJ fight will go ahead.

“We’ve all agreed to announce any news simultaneously, so I can’t break a confidence I’ve agreed to,” he told White and Jordan.

“But what I can say is that everything is agreed, it’s an imminent announcement and we’ve got to work on a site, and that’s it.

“It’s absolutely moving in the right direction and everybody is on the same page. Nobody is more frustrated than the fighters and us, we’ve worked like you cannot believe to get this over the line.

“I think Tyson is a bit peed off about it because it’s dragging on and on and on. Hopefully, everybody will be getting the good news soon, they’ll be happy and everyone can move onto the next stage of this, which is to get this site sorted out.

“We hope it doesn’t happen later, we’re working hard to get it done sooner rather than later.

“The contracts are agreed and they will be signed, 100 percent, I’m confident of that. By the end of the week? I hope so!”