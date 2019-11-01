<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

British Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman to make a winning start on his WWE career.

The undefeated boxer was making his professional wrestling debut at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday and passed his first test in a spectacular fashion.

Fury sent Strowman crashing with a devastated right hand punch after just eight minutes.

Fury was declared the winner on a count out, after the monster among men was unable to get to his feet before the referee’s count reached 10.

However, It remains unclear if Fury will continue with the WWE or turn attention to his potential rematch with WBC heavyweight Champion Deontey Wilder.

Wilder and Fury last meeting back in December 2018 at Staples center in New York ended in a draw and February 2020 has been touted as a potential date for the rematch.