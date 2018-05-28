Benfica new signing Tyronne Ebuehi will be assessed by the Super Eagles doctors after injury forced him out of a friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt, officials said.

Ebuehi quit the game in the second half to be replaced by Shehu Abdullahi.

“We will have been assess Tyronne and see whether he will be ready or not,” coach Gernot Rohr said.

The coach also said a second scan will be carried out on injured KAA Gent winger Moses Simon in Abuja before the team jet out to England Tuesday night.

He said if the second scan confirms the initial result that he will be out for at least three weeks, the winger will be dropped from the World Cup squad.