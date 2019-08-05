<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi won his first trophy with Benfica following the side’s 5-0 bashing of Sporting Lisbon in their Portuguese Super Cup clash at the Estadio Do Algarve on Sunday night.

Ebuehi, who spent the entire last season on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament injury was an unused substtitue in the game.

The 23-year-old defender linked up with Benfica from Dutch club, ADO Den Haag, last summer.

Rafa Silva, Pizzi (brace), Alex Grimaldo and Chiquinho were all on target for Benfica in the game.

The Portuguese League champions will begin the defence of their title with a home game on Saturday against Pacos de Ferreira.