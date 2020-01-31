<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi is set to join Polish Ekstraklasa outfit Slask Wroclaw on loan for the rest of the season.

Ebuehi joined Portuguese club Benfica last season from Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag but missed the entire campaign due to injury.

The right-back has also struggled with his fitness this season and has featured in seven games for the Benfica’s U23 side and made four appearances for the Team B.





Ebuehi is desperate to play regular football again and has asked Benfica to allow him leave on loan.

Slask Wroclaw, according to a report in Portuguese online news outlet, Record .pt are looking to sign the 24-year-old on a six-month deal.

He has also been linked with a move back to Holland where he made 78 league appearances for ADO Den Haag.

Ebuehi was in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He came on as a substitute in the second half of a 2–0 victory over Iceland.