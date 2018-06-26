Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has said that the team is fired up to wreak havoc on Argentina in today’s Group D last match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ebuehi made his competitive debut for Nigeria in the team’s 2-0 win over Iceland last week Friday after coming on as a substitute for Brian Idowu.

He said the Super Eagles are ready to play out their lives in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

“I’m so happy to have made my World Cup debut,” Ebuehi said, via the Super Eagles’ Twitter handle.

“We’ve put the last result past us and are working hard for the next game, it’s the game of our lives.”