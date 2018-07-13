Tyronne Ebuehi has joined Benfica’s pre-season training following his switch from ADO Den Haag on June 30.

After the defender agreed to a five-year deal with the Eagles he could not team up with the side immediately due to his involvement with Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 22-year-old was a consistent figure for the Storks last season, making 28 league appearances as they finished in seventh spot.

However, on Thursday, the youngster had his first training with the rest of Rui Vitoria’s men ahead of their friendly encounter with Vitoria Setubal on Friday evening.

Benfica finished as runner-up last season and will be aiming to clinch the title in the 2018-19 season, as they also hope to have a good campaign in Europe.