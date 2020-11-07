



Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi featured for FC Twente in their 4-2 away win against his former club ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

Ebuehi played for 90 minutes in the game which was his eight appearance since joining Twente on loan from Benfica.

It is a continuation of his impressive performance from last month which saw him included in the Eredivisie Team of the Month.





Queensy Menig opened scoring for Twente on 41 minutes before Danilo doubled their lead on 59 minutes.

An own goal by Julio Pleguezuelo in the 76th minute made it 2-1 while Samy Bourard levelled the score on 86 minutes.

But with two minutes left in the game Danilo scored his second goal to put Twente 3-2 ahead before Thijs van Leeuwen added the fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Twente move up to third position on 17 points and are just a point behind leaders Ajax in the 18-team league.