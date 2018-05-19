World Cup-bound Tyronne Ebuehi has said he has taken a big step in his promising career after he completed a five-year contract with top Portuguese club Benfica.

“It is a great feeling to be at a top club like this. It’s a dream come true, a big step in my young career,” he told the Benfica official website

He added: “Benfica is a great club with excellent conditions. It is known all over the world.

“The fact that I will always be on the big stage was very appealing to me. In fact, it was very easy to choose Benfica.”

Ebuehi also said he is fully committed to “the best Portuguese club”.

“I also know that in recent years he has been a champion and has a tradition in Europe. It’s a great club, ” he said.

“From me, fans can expect hard work.I want to help the team fight for their targets.

The 22-year-old rightback on Nigeria’s provisional squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.

“I hope to play at the World Cup, it’;s the dream of every player,” he said.