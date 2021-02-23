



The Super Falcons emerged winners of the Turkish Women’s Cup after a comprehensive 9-0 win against Equatorial Guinea at the Emir Sports Complex on Tuesday morning.

Randy Waldrum’s charges won all three games in the games in the competition.

Ogbonna Kanu put the African champions ahead in the eighth minute.

Captain of the side Asisat Oshoala scored twice from the spot in the 11th and 13th minutes.

The Barcelona forward completed her hat-trick with the fourth goal in the 26th minute slotting into an empty net after beating the goalkeeper.

Toni Payne then set up Uchenna Kanu for Nigeria’s fifth goal in the 36th minute.





Kehinde Akinwande replaced Onome Ebi in the 37th minute as the Super Falcons made their first change of the game.

It was the turn of Charity Adule to register her name among the scorers as she powered home a beautiful header seven minutes before the break.

Payne got her first goal of the competition with a fine finish in the 43rd minute.

The Super Falcons scored two more goals after the break through substitute Gift Monday and Oshoala.

Equatorial Guinea finished the game with 10 players after Gina was sent off for a harsh tackle on Ramat Abdulkareem.