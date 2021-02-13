



Anthony Nwakaeme was sent off but Trabzonspor held on to secure a 1-0 win against visiting Gaziantep, in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Nwakaeme was earlier cautioned in the 56th minute of the encounter before receiving his second yellow card in the 90th minute.

But Trabzonspor held on to claim all three points thanks to Anastasios Bakasetas on 67 minutes.





Nwakaeme has scored six goals in 20 league appearances for Trabzonspor so far this season.

Trabzonspor have now won their last seven games and have recorded nine wins in 10 fixtures (one draw).

They remain in fourth position on 45 points and are six points behind leaders Fenerbahce.